2019-2020 All-Area Boys Basketball Teams

The Holton Recorder’s All-Area boys basketball team has been selected.

The Royal Valley Panthers posted the best record in the area and won the Big Seven League with a 13-1 record. The Panthers were a Class 3A state-ranked team by the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association all season.

Holton, also competing in the Big Seven, was 4-10 in the league, and picked up big wins during the season over Hiawatha and non-league Eudora.

The Jackson Heights Cobras went 5-11 in the Northeast Kansas League and the ACCHS Tigers went 6-10 in the NEK. Wemore went 2-10 in the Twin Valley League.

Here’s the All Area picks:

*Royal Valley sophomore Nahcs Wahwassuck (6-3), Wahwassuck was an All-League selection in the Big Seven League this season. He was also an All-League selection in the Big Seven last year as a freshman. Wahwassuck was also an All Class 3A first team state pick by the Topeka paper this season. This is his second selection to the Recorder’s All-Area team.

Wahwassuck led the Panthers in scoring with 382 points, shooting 52 percent from the field with two-point shots and 59 percent from the free throw line. He was third on the Panthers in rebounds (115), first in steals (78), first in blocked shots (24) and second in assists (68).

*Royal Valley sophomore Brady Klotz (6-4) was an All-League selection in the Big Seven League this season. Klotz was also an All Class 3A honorable mention state pick by the Topeka paper. Klotz was a Recorder All-Area honorable mention pick last season as a freshman.

Klotz was the Panthers’ second leading scorer with 235 points, led the Panthers in rebounds (161) and was second teamwise on block shots (16).

*Royal Valley junior Brevin Canady was an All-League honorable mention pick in the Big Seven League this season. This is Canady’s first selection to the Recorder’s All-Area team.

Canady was the Panthers’ third leading scorer with 191 points. He also led in Panthers in assists (87).

*Royal Valley senior Komesh Spoonhunter (6-4) was the Panthers’ fourth leading scorer with 186 points. He was also the Panthers’ second leading rebounder (139) and was second on the team in blocked shots (20). This is Spoonhunter’s second selection to the All Area team.

*Holton junior Kale Purcell (6-2) was an All-League selection in the Big Seven League this season. Purcell was also an All Class 4A honorable mention pick by the Topeka paper this season. This is Purcell’s first selection to the All-Area team.

Purcell led the Wildcats in scoring with 235 points, averaging 11.2 points per game. He also led the team in rebounds (80) and shot 55.2 percent from the free throw line (48 of 87).

*Holton senior Eli Prine (6-1) was an All-Area pick last season, so this is his section selection to the All-Area team.

Prine was the Wildcats’ second leading scorer with 191 points, averaging 9.1 points per game. He also shot 80 percent from the free throw line (16 of 20).

*Jackson Heights senior Joel Kennedy (6-4) was an All-League honorable mention pick in the Northeast Kansas League this season. This is his first selection to the All-Area team.

Kennedy was the Cobras’ most consistent player, according to his coach, and provided a strong interior presence for his team each game. Kennedy averaged 8.9 points per game, 8.5 rebounds per game and 1.7 blocked shots per game.

*Atchison County Community senior Tucker Smith (6-0) was an All-League first team pick in the Northeast Kansas League this season. Smith was also an All-League honorable mention pick last season. This is his first selection to the All-Area team.

Smith led the Tigers in scoring with 258 points, averaging 14.3 points per game. He also shot 43 percent from the field with two-point shots and averaged 4.8 rebounds per game and three steals per game.

*Wetmore sophomore Brayden Henry (6-0) was an All-League second team pick in the Twin Valley League this season. This is his first selection to the All-Area team.

Henry scored 295 points this season, averaging 14 ponts per game. He also had 130 rebounds, averaging six per game. He also led the Cards in free throw attempts and makes. Henry scored in double figures in 16 of 21 games with a season high of 30 points in the team’s regional game.

---

Holton Reorder All Area Honorable Mention Picks:

*Royal Valley sophomore Mason Thomas was an All-Area honorable mention pick last season. This is his second All Area honorable mention selection.

Thomas was fourth on the Panthers’ team in rebounds (98) and shot 48 percent from the field with two-point shots.

*Jackson Heights junior Dylan Thompson (6-3) averaged nine points per game and six rebounds per game. Thompson led the team in scoring and was second on the team in rebounding.

*Jackson Heights sophomore Jason Bosley (6-0) averaged 8.7 points per game in his first real varsity action and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Cobra team’s coach said Bosley “showed flashes of great play.’’

*Wetmore junior Kael McQueen averaged 11.2 points per game and 2.8 rebounds per game. McQueen also led the Cards in steals with 2.5 per game. He also led the Cards in three-point shots made.

*Holton junior Blake Mulroy averaged 8.1 points per game for the Wildcats and was the team’s third leading scorer with 153. He was also a 70.4 percent free throw shooter making 19 of 27.

*Holton sophomore Reese Holaday was the Wildcats’ second leading rebounder with 79, was a 75 percent free throw shooter and averaged 6.4 points per game.