2019-2020 AFC Conference Championshiop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs football team beat the Tennessee Titans 35-24 yesterday to win the National Football League’s AFC (American Football Conference) and qualify for the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years. The photo above was taken at yesterday’s big game at KC’s Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers, winners of the NFC (National Football Conference) on Sunday, Feb. 2 at Miami. The 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 yesterday. Photo by David Powls