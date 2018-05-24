Home / Sports / 2018 Wetmore Middle School Track Team

2018 Wetmore Middle School Track Team

Thu, 05/24/2018 - 12:06 holtonadmin

The 2018 Wetmore Middle School track team includes (front row, left to right) Brayden McQueen, Kurt Shumaker, Kyler Wommack, Dierk Hanzlicek, Weston Schultejans, Faith Bloom, Rylie Nichols, (second row, left to right) Colby Hanzlicek, Ashanti Montgomery, Juliana Crismas, Campbell Brown, Karis Lar­son, (third row, left to right) Krissi Fitzpatrick, Eric Bloom, Kean Haverkamp, Jacob Carls, Alex Bal­lenger, Storm Hackler, Kaitlyn Claycamp, Marshall Rice, (back row, left to right) Coach Connie Hutfles, Taylor Fillmore, Kenzie Strathman, Tyson Ball, Carter Montgomery, Alex Rowland, Braden Henry, Grant Fulkerson and Coach Kayla Thayer.

