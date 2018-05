2018 Royal Valley Softball Team

This year’s RVHS softball team includes (front row, from left) Allison Clements, McKenzie Ogden, Makayla Kieffer, Madison Spencer, Alexis Hancock, Maya Ogden, Hadley Gregory, Emily Albright, (second row, from left) Danielle Stithem, Josie Davidson, Maylee Wahquahboshkuk, Paige Ogden, Morgan New, (third row, from left) Starlene Hale, Cassidy Parks, Alyssa Gooderl, Eryn Daugherty, Mae Joslin, Sydney Stithem, (back row, from left) Reaghan Koon, Dominique Wabaunsee, Hayley Harman, Ellie Coleman, Emma McKinsey Madison Saia and Abbigail Harding. Not pictured are Madison Boswell, coach Corey Katzer, coach John McManigal and coach Courtney Kasson.