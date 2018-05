Members of this year’s Royal Valley High School baseball team are (front row, from left) Ben Neuner, Ethan Ashley, Dillon Smith, Tegan Ruddy, (second row, from left) coach Charles Nez, Michael Cummings, Jack Wiedmann, Izayiah Roberts, Cole Dressman, Colin Caviness, coach Trent Oliva, (back row, from left) Garrett Pruyser, Isaac Neuner, Garrett Schlief, Colin Everts, Zach Burger and John Koon.