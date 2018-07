The 2018 peewee league and tournament champion team shown above went undefeated with a record of 13-0 on this season. Team members were, bottom row, left to right, Brody Altoff, Pierson Cyphers, Zane Montgomery and Korben Fox. Top row, left to right, Taven Dick, Brayden Peek, Bodie Dillon, Landon Hernandez, Austin Zeller. Coaches Joel Fox and Josh Zeller. Not pictured were Michael Willcott and Jack Etzel.