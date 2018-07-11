Home / Sports / 2018 Kansas High School Football Playoffs Week 3

2018 Kansas High School Football Playoffs Week 3

Wed, 11/07/2018 - 10:08 holtonadmin

In the upcoming week three of the high school football playoffs eight teams in Class 3A are left and eight teams in Class 1A are left.

Here are the matchups for this week in the playoffs:

In the week two of the high school football playoffs, here are the scores for this week in the playoffs for Class 6A through 8-Man:

Class 6A

East

*OP-Blue Valley North (7-3) at Gardner-Edgerton (10-0)

*Olathe North (8-2) at Shawnee Mission East (8-2)

West

*Topeka High (9-1) at Derby (10-0)

*Manhattan (9-1) at Lawrence-Free State (10-0)

Class 5A

East

*Shawnee-Mill Valley (7-3) at OP-St. Thomas Aquinas (9-0)

*Olathe West (4-6) at De Soto (8-2)

 West

*Wichita-Bishop Carroll (8-2) at Wichita-Northwest (10-0)

*Great Bend (8-2) at Maize (9-1)

 Class 4A

East

*Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege (8-2) at Louisburg (10-0)

*Paola (9-1) at Basehor-Linwood (9-1)

 West

*Arkansas City (4-6) at McPherson (10-0)

*Goddard (8-2) at Wellington (8-2)

Class 3A

East

*Galena (10-0) at Marysville (8-2)

*Sabetha (10-0) at Parsons (8-2)

West

*Pratt (10-0) at Smoky Valley (10-0)

*Scott City (10-0) at Andale (10-0)

Class 2A

East

*Humboldt (10-0) at Rossville (8-2)

*Riley County (8-2) at Silver Lake (10-0)

 West

*Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic (9-1) at Hoisington (8-2)

Phillipsburg (10-0) at Conway Springs (10-0)

Class 1A

East

*Jackson Heights (9-1) at St. Mary’s Colgan (8-2)

*Olpe (10-0) at Centralia (8-2)

West

*Smith Center (9-1) at Sedgwick (9-1)

*Elkhart (9-0) at Plainville (8-2)

8-Man – DI

East

*Solomon (9-1) at Attica/Argonia (7-3)

*Canton-Galva (9-1) at Coldwater-South Central (9-1)

 West

*Claflin-Central Plains (10-0) at Hoxie (9-1)

*Jetmore-Hodgeman County (9-1) at St. Francis (10-0)

 8-Man – DII

East

*St. Paul (9-1) at Hanover (10-0)

*Waverly (9-1) at Axtell (9-1)

 West

*Kiowa-South Barber (9-0) at Osborne (9-1)

*Otis-Bison (8-1) at Dighton (8-2)

 

