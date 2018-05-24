Home / Sports / 2018 Jackson Heights Track Team

2018 Jackson Heights Track Team

Thu, 05/24/2018 - 12:05 holtonadmin

The 2018 track and field team at Jackson Heights High School consists of (front row, left to right)  Sydney Raborn, Hanna Davault, Alyssa Harris, Jodi White, Kate Lierz, Karley Dieckmann, MaKenzie Kennedy, (second row, left to right) Abby Brey, Faith Little, Grace Linck, Kylie Dohl, Trinity McMahon, Grace Roles, Sarah Marshall, Erika White, Shelby Phillips, (third row, left to right) Jackson Ahlgren, Evan Fox, Dylan Lacey, Jason Parker, Curtis Niehues, Riley Watkins, Ben Rostetter, Garrett Klahr, (back row, left to right) Cooper Williams, Taylor Wamego, Cable Wareham, Levi Olberding, Alex Stirton, Carson Williams, Dylan Thompson, Tex Manuel, AJ Mock and Dalton Chartier.

