Holton High School’s golf team for 2018 includes (front row, left to right) Karsen Brandt, Cody Bohan­non, Ethan Teter, Therron Fox, Carter Watkins, Walker Sheldon, Kyler Rose, (back row, left to right) as­sistant coach Brian Meerpohl, Drew Morris, Ryan Taylor, Rafe Folk, Cael Jackson, Creighton Baxter, AJ Haussler and head coach Kurt Haussler.