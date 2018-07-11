2018 All Twin Valley League Volleyball

The Twin Valley League has announced the first and second All-League teams for Volleyball. The teams are:

2018 TVL Volleyball All-League First Team

*Kennen Brandt Frankfort

*Macy Doebele Hanover

*Emilee Ebert Frankfort

*Kate Elliott Centralia

*Maegan Koch Centralia

*Morgan Kramer Centralia

*Madison Lueger Centralia

*Olivia Nobert Clifton-Clyde

*Reagan Osterhaus Wetmore

*Kori Schmelzle Axtell

*Kennedy Stevenson Valley Heights

*Samantha Vermetten Valley Heights

2018 TVL Volleyball All-League Second Team

*Kennedy Becker Centralia

*Elizabeth Bott Linn

*Emma Bruna Hanover

*Mariah Broxterman Frankfort

*Katlyn Budenbender Blue Valley

*Avery Deters Centralia

*Kinsey Feldkamp Axtell

*Payton Girard Clifton-Clyde

*Grace Otott Washington County

*Hanna Schmitz Axtell

*Kacia Shirley Frankfort

*Kate Wanamaker Valley Heights