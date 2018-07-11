2018 All Twin Valley League Volleyball
The Twin Valley League has announced the first and second All-League teams for Volleyball. The teams are:
2018 TVL Volleyball All-League First Team
*Kennen Brandt Frankfort
*Macy Doebele Hanover
*Emilee Ebert Frankfort
*Kate Elliott Centralia
*Maegan Koch Centralia
*Morgan Kramer Centralia
*Madison Lueger Centralia
*Olivia Nobert Clifton-Clyde
*Reagan Osterhaus Wetmore
*Kori Schmelzle Axtell
*Kennedy Stevenson Valley Heights
*Samantha Vermetten Valley Heights
2018 TVL Volleyball All-League Second Team
*Kennedy Becker Centralia
*Elizabeth Bott Linn
*Emma Bruna Hanover
*Mariah Broxterman Frankfort
*Katlyn Budenbender Blue Valley
*Avery Deters Centralia
*Kinsey Feldkamp Axtell
*Payton Girard Clifton-Clyde
*Grace Otott Washington County
*Hanna Schmitz Axtell
*Kacia Shirley Frankfort
*Kate Wanamaker Valley Heights