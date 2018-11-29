The Royal Valley Lady Panthers won the Big Seven volleyball league going 17-0 and 35-4 overall.

Meanwhile, the Holton Lady Wildcats took third place in the Big Seven with an 8-7 league mark and were 30-12 overall.

Jackson Heights, competing in the Northeast Kansas League, finished in seventh place at 4-9 but were 18-15 overall.

With a combined 83-31 volleyball record, there was lots of great volleyball being played in the area.

The Holton Recorder’s 2018 All-County Volleyball picks are listed below. A total of nine players were named All-County and another six players were given honorable mention.

Congratulations to all the area teams for great seasons.

*Jackson Heights junior Kylie Dohl was named to the Northeast Kansas League’s all-league volleyball first team this season. Dohl led the Lady Cobras in kills (310), attacks (902) and digs (309) and was second on her team in serving percentage (97.3 percent). She also had 21 ace serves this season and 49 blocks.

Dohl was also named to the NEK League’s all-league volleyball first team last season.

This is Dohl’s third selection to the All-County team.

*Jackson Heights senior Karley Dieckmann was named an honorable mention pick in volleyball for the NEK League this season. Dieckmann led her team in service percentage (97.6 percent), was second on the team in ace serves (27) and total attacks (485). She also had 26 blocks and 22 digs.

Dieckmann was also an honorable mention pick in volleyball in the NEK League last season.

This is Dieckmann’s second selection to the All-County volleyball team.

*Royal Valley senior Mary Broxterman was a unanimous All-League selection in the Big Seven League this season. Broxterman also was an all-league pick in volleyball during her sophomore and junior seasons.

Broxterman ranked 17th in the Big Seven this season in serving percentage (284 of 306 for 92.8 percent), had 22 ace serves, was 18th in blocks (40), second in kills (378) and 10th in hitting efficiency (378 kills on 901 attacks for .235 efficiency).

This is Broxterman’s third selection to the All-County volleyball team.

*Royal Valley sophomore Ivy Fink was a unanimous All-League selection in the Big Seven League this season. Fink was also an All-league selection in volleyball last season.

Fink was 15th in serving efficiency (431 of 459 for 93.9 percent), was 15th in ace serves (38), had 17 blocks, was third in kills (348), was first in hitting efficiency (348 kills on 716 attacks for .399 efficiency) and was 15th in digs (223).

This is the second selection to the All-County team for Fink.

*Royal Valley sophomore Emma McKinsey was an all-league selection for the Big Seven League this season.

McKinsey was second in the league in serving percentage (279 of 286 for 97.6 percent). She also had 20 ace serves. McKinsey was also second in setting efficiency (only 31 errors in 1,410 attempts for 97.8 percent). She was also second in assists (498), had 19 blocks and 101 digs.

This is McKinsey’s second selection to the All-County volleyball team. Last season she was an All-County honorable mention pick.

*Royal Valley sophomore Morgan Harvey was an all-league selection in the Big Seven League this season.

Harvey was 88.3 percent efficient on serving (346 of 392) and was fifth in the league in ace serves (53). Harvey was also 23rd in blocks (36), 12th in kills (182), ninth in hitting efficiency (182 kills on 446 attacks for .242 efficiency). She was also 27th in digs (146).

This is Harvey’s second selection to the All-County team. Last year she was All-County honorable mention.

*Holton senior Regan Baum was a unanimous vote all-league selection in the Big Seven League this season. Baum was also an all-league selection in volleyball last season and was named to the Class 4A-DII all-state tournament team last season.

This is her second selection to the All-County team.

Baum ranked 18th in serving perecentage (292 of 316 for 92.4 percent). She also had 21 ace serves. Baum was 26th in blocks (38), first in kills (432), third in hitting efficiency (432 kills on 1,031 attacks for .310 efficiency). She was also ninth in digs (335).

*Holton senior Josie Marriott was an all-league selection in the Big Seven League this season. Marriott was an all-league honorable mention pick in volleyball last season.

Marriott was 20th in serving percentage (324 of 351 for 92.3 percent). She also had 20 ace serves. Marriott was 10th in blocks (69), 13th in kills (190) and fifth in hitting efficiency (190 kills on 533 attacks for .263 efficiency).

This is Marriott’s second selection to the All-County volleyball team.

*Holton senior Tabor Barta was an all-league honorable mention pick in the Big Seven League this season.

Barta was third in the league in serving percentage (370 of 380 for 97.4 percent). She also had 17 ace serves. She was also first in setting efficiency (only 16 errors in 1,355 attempts for 98.8 percent). She also ranked third in assists (500, averaging 5.10 per game). She also had 151 digs.

This is Barta’s second selection to the All-County volleyball team.

---

The following six volleyball players are All-County honorable mention picks this season.

*Royal Valley sophomore Lilly Rooks was an all-league honorable mention pick in the Big Seven League this season. This is Rooks’ second selection to the All-County team.

*Holton junior Danika Hickman ranked sixth in the Big Seven League this season in blocks (85) and had the second most among the three county schools. Hickman also had 69 kills this season and was among team leaders in hitting efficiency (69 kills on 246 attacks for a .183 efficiency).

*Holton junior Savanna Booth ranked 13th in the Big Seven League in serving percentage (266 of 281 for 94.7 percent) and ranked 10th in passing efficiency (774 passes for 1,637 points for a 2.11 efficiency). She also ranked fourth in the league in digs (425, averaging 4.24 per game).

*Holton junior Faith Haussler ranked sixth in the Big Seven League in serving percentage (376 of 390 for 96.4 percent). Haussler also ranked fourth in the league in setting efficiency (only 25 errors on 1,012 set attempts for 97.6 percent efficiency). She also ranked eighth in assists (353) and had 125 digs and 36 ace serves.

*Holton junior Cailin Parks ranked 29th in the Big Seven League in serving percentage (230 of 261 for 88.1 percent). Parks also had 28 ace serves, 22 blocks, 126 digs for 1.29 efficiency and ranked 11th in the league in kills (221), 16th in passing efficiency (209 for 419 points and a 2.0 efficiency) and 15th in hitting efficiency (221 kills on 749 attacks for .187 efficiency).

*Jackson Heights sophomore Sarah Marshall led her team in blocks (88) this season. Marshall also ranked third on her team in total attacks (414) and second on her team in total kills (132).