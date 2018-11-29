2018 All-County Girls Cross Country

This is the second year that The Holton Recorder has selected All-County Cross Country teams.

A total of eight runners from the county’s three high schools have been selected - four for first teams and four for second team.

Congratulations to all the cross country runners for great seasons.

Girls 1st Team

All-County

*Senior Faith Little, Jackson Heights – is a two-time All-Jackson County selection.

Little has set the cross country bar very high for the Cobra runners that will follow.

She is a three-time Northeast Kansas League Champion. In 2015, she placed first with a time of 19:52.72.

In 2016, she placed first with a time of 19:56 and in 2017 she placed first with a time of 21:29.38.

She was the NEK League runner-up in 2018, she placed second with a time of 20:52.72.

She also placed fifth in the regional meet at Wabaunsee this season with a time of 21:55.19.

Little is also a four-time 2A state cross country meet qualifier. In 2015, she placed in 11th place with a time of 21:00.48. In 2016, she qualified but did not finish the race due to an injury. In 2017 she placed in 21st place with a time of 21:47.10 and in 2018, she placed in 26th place with a time of 22:15.60.

*Sophomore Hannah Ent, Holton – is a two-time All-Jackson County selection.

She placed 13th at the Big 7 League with a time of 21:58 in 2017, and in 2018 she received All-Big 7 League honors by placing in seventh place with a time of 20:31.31.

She also placed 25th place at the regional meet at Sabetha in 2018, with a time of 23:09.53.

*Freshman Annie Allen, Jackson Heights – was an All-Northeast Kansas League selection this year by placing in fifth place at the NEK League meet with a time of 21:25.91.

She also placed eighth at the regional cross country meet at Wabaunsee, qualifying her for the 2A state cross country meet with a time of 22:18.97.

She also placed 30th at the 2A state meet with a time of 22:23.30.

*Sophomore Shelby Phillips, Jackson Heights – is a two-time All-Jackson County selection.

She has been an NEK League All-League runner the past two seasons - placing second at league in 2017, with a time of 22:08.03, and seventh at league in 2018 with a time of 22:36.97.

She also placed 13th at the regional meet at Wabaunsee in 2018, with a time of 23:31.11.

She was a 2A state cross country meet qualifier in 2017, where she placed 34th with a time of 22:55.40.

Girls 2nd Team

All-County

*Freshman Alayna Clayton, Holton – This season, Clayton placed 14th with a time of 21:35.45 at the league meet.

She also placed 30th with a time of 23:36.75 at the regional meet at Sabetha in 2018.

She was one of Holton’s top runners all season.

*Junior Chloe Richter, Royal Valley – In 2016, Richter placed 11th at the the Big 7 league meet with a time of 22:30.00. In 2017, she placed 30th at the league meet with a time of 24:14.40 and in 2018, she placed 13th at the league meet with a time of 21:24.47. RVHS officials have announced Richter as the school’s reigning record holder in the 5K cross country run as the length of the girls CC races was lengthened just a couple of years ago.

She also placed 26th with a time of 23:17.72 at the regional meet at Sabetha in 2018 and has been a top runner for RVHS in her career.

*Freshman Lily Cannon, Royal Valley – This season, Cannon placed 16th at the Big 7 league meet with a time of 21:50.41.

She also placed 34th at the regional meet at Sabetha with a time of 23:55.03 in 2018 and showed improvement all season.

*Sophomore Paige Paxton, Holton – This year, Paxton placed 23rd at the always-tough Big 7 league meet with a time of 22:36.67.

She also placed 52nd at the regional meet at Sabetha with a time of 25:05.91 in 2018 and was one of Holton’s top runners all season.