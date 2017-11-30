2017 All-County Cross Country

The Holton Recorder has announced its All-County cross country team to honor athletes from the three county schools - Holton, Royal Valley and Jackson Heights.

The 2017 season was another successful one for the area teams, especially the Cobra girls team that placed first and the Cobra boys team that took second at the Northeast Kansas League Meet.

Three Jackson Heights girls – junior Faith Little, freshman Shelby Phillips and senior Hanna Davault qualified for the Class 2A state cross country meet this season.

Royal Valley senior Katie Hanshaw and sophomore Nue Tinajero also qualified for the Class 3A state meets.

In addition, Jackson County had 12 cross country runners earn All-League inidividual honors by placing in the top 15 at the league meets.

Here’s this year’s All-County Cross Country runners:

Girls 1st Team All-County

Katie Hanshaw, senior, Royal Valley – placed 14th at the Big Seven League Meet with a time of 22:05.70 for All League honors, placed 16th at the regional meet and 59th at the Class 3A state cross country meet.

Faith Little, junior, Jackson Heights – placed first at the Northeast Kansas League Meet for the third straight season and placed 21st at the Class 2A state meet this season

Shelby Phillips, freshman, Jackson Heights – placed second at league for All-League honors with a time of 22:08 and competed at the Class 2A state cross country meet, placing 34th out of 93 runners.

Hanna Davault, senior, Jackson Heights – placed third at league with a time of 22:08 for All-League honors and competed at the Class 2A state cross country meet, placing 27th out of 93 runners.

Girls 2nd Team All-County

Hannah Ent, freshman, Holton – Placed 13th at the Big Seven League Meet for All-League honors with a time of 21:58. Ent also placed 50th out of 76 runners at the Class 4A regional meet.

Chloe Richter, sophomore, Royal Valley – placed 30th at league with a time of 24:14.40.

Trinity McMahon, junior, Jackson Heights – Placed 14th at league with a time of 25:26 for All-League honors.

Skyla Howe, sophomore, Jackson Heights – Placed 15th at league with a time of 25:46 for All-League honors.

Boys 1st Team All-County

Nue Tinajero, sophomore, Royal Valley – placed 19th at the Big Seven League Meet with a time of 18:37.80, placed eighth overall and top six individual at the 4A regional meet and placed 52nd out of 106 runners at the 3A state cross county meet.

Garrett Hicks, senior, Royal Valley – placed ninth at the Big Seven League with a time of 17:51.60 for All-League honors.

Dalton Chartier, senior, Jackson Heights – placed eighth at the Northeast Kansas League Meet with a time of 18:58 for All-League honors.

Xavier Fritz, senior, Jackson Heights – placed 11th at the league meet with a time of 19:03 for All-League honors.

Boys 2nd Team All-County

Wyatt Marriott, junior, Holton – Placed 26th at league with a time of 19:36.

Cutter White, senior, Holton – placed 28th at league with a time of 19:48.

AJ Mock, sophomore, Jackson Heights – placed 12th at league with a time of 19:11 for All-League honors.

Drew Holliday, sophomore, Jackson Heights – placed 15th at the league meet with a time of 19:33 for All-League honors.

Kolten Brenner, junior, Jackson Heights – placed 17th at league, 11th at the Jackson Heights Invitational, was in the top 30 runners at the regional meet and was Jackson Heights’ third runner that day.

“He (Brenner) is an emerging varsity leader for us”, said Jackson Heights head coach Brad Alley.

Holton coach Darin Stous said that Marriott and White led the Wildcat team in finishes and time and they worked well together and helped push one another.