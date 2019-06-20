10th Annual Jackson County Ranch Rodeo

The Jackson County Fair Association hosted its 10th Annual Ranch Rodeo at the fairgrounds recently. Fifteen teams competed in the ranch rodeo this year.

Ranch rodeos are popular because they show ranch workers competing at activities that they must peform on a regular basis in their everyday work.

The results were as follows:

Team Sorting:

*1st Place – Rezac Land and Livestock – Onaga

*2nd Place – H-4 Ranch – Goff

*3rd Place – Flying BS – Manhattan

Steer Mugging:

*1st Place – Triple 7 Ranch - Soldier

*2nd Place – I Owe You Ranch – Valley Falls

*3rd Place – Sylvan Sales Commission – Sylvan Grove

Steer Branding:

*1st Place – Rezac Land and Livestock – Onaga

*2nd Place – Sylvan Sales Commission – Sylvan Grove

*3rd Place – Triple 7 Ranch - Soldier

Trailer Loading:

*1st Place – Seifert Cattle Company – Hoyt

*2nd Place – Miller Farms – Rossville

*3rd Place – Wareham Ranch – Whiting

Average:

*1st Place – Rezac Land and Livestock – Onaga

*2nd Place – H-4 Ranch – Goff

*3rd Place – Sylvan Sales Commission – Sylvan Grove

*4th Place – Triple 7 Ranch – Soldier

*5th Place – Miller Farms – Rossville

Hard Luck Team:

*Rinky-Dink Ranch - Mayetta