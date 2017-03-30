Home / Sports / 10 JCWC wrestlers competed at state

The Jackson County Wrestling Club (JCWC) qualified 10 wrestlers for the state tournament at the District 3 Championships held in Junction City on Saturday, March 18, it was reported.

And last weekend, at the state tournament, four of those 10 state qualifiers from the JCWC, earned plaques.

The 10 state qualifiers for the USAWKS (United States of America Wrestling Kansas) 2017 State Championships held on March 25 and March 26 in Topeka at the Kansas Expocentre’s Landon Arena were as follows:

*Cael Frazier, 8U, 80-pounds.

*Kyler Jackson, 10U, 73-pounds.

*Cale Hein 10U, 70-pounds.

*Jake Barnes, 14U, 80-pounds.

*Taven Dick, 10U, 95-pounds.

*Lucas Adcock, 14U, 95-pounds.

*Conner Gilliland, 14U, 125-pounds.

*Slater Skaggs, 12U, 96-pounds.

*Dalton Roush, 10U, 150-pounds.

*Kolby Roush, HS, 120-pounds.

At the state tournament last weekend, JCWC wrestlers earned four plaques.

*Frazier placed third in the *8U, 80-pound class.

*D. Roush placed fourth in the 10U, 150-pound class.

*K. Roush placed fifth in the HS, 120-pound class.

*Barnes placed second in the 14U, 80-pound cla

