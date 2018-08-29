Home / News / Zwonitzer attends leadership event in D.C.
Vice President Mike Pence (center) is shown taking a photo with election officials from Kansas and Nebraska including Jackson County Commissioner Janet Zwonitzer, shown at right.

Zwonitzer attends leadership event in D.C.

Wed, 08/29/2018 - 17:08 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

Jackson County Commissioner Janet Zwonitzer was among more than 120 elected officials from Kansas and Nebraska who attended a conference at the White House last week that included remarks from Vice President Mike Pence.

Commissioners, mayors and other elected officials from Kansas and Nebraska received invitations three weeks ago to participate in a conference held by the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, it was reported.

The event included a federal policy briefing hosted by the National Association of Counties, as well as a conference at the White House by various administrative staff members. This was Zwonitzer’s first trip to D.C.

