Zoning board approves digital billboard at HHS

The Holton Board of Zoning Appeals on Monday approved a pair of variances that will allow for construction of a digital billboard near Holton High School. From left to right in the photo above are Mark Aeschliman, HHS Principal Rod Wittmer, zoning board members Tom Brown and Shane Mulroy, Holton Codes Enforcement Officer Jeff Draper and zoning board member Blair Wagner.

Thu, 03/02/2017 - 09:52 holtonadmin
by Brian Sanders

Holton High School officials and supporters on Monday received the blessing of the Holton Board of Zoning Appeals to construct a digital billboard near the school.

The next step, Holton contractor Mark Aeschliman said, involves fund-raising efforts to put the sign in place.

Aeschliman, of Holton’s Aeschliman Construction, and HHS Principal Rod Wittmer met with zoning board members to discuss plans to build a new sign to showcase and promote high school activities and obtain variances for construction of the sign, if funds can be raised for the sign’s construction.

“This is not going to be a use of tax dollars,” Wittmer told those present at Monday’s meeting.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

