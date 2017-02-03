Zoning board approves digital billboard at HHS

Holton High School officials and supporters on Monday received the blessing of the Holton Board of Zoning Appeals to construct a digital billboard near the school.

The next step, Holton contractor Mark Aeschliman said, involves fund-raising efforts to put the sign in place.

Aeschliman, of Holton’s Aeschliman Construction, and HHS Principal Rod Wittmer met with zoning board members to discuss plans to build a new sign to showcase and promote high school activities and obtain variances for construction of the sign, if funds can be raised for the sign’s construction.

“This is not going to be a use of tax dollars,” Wittmer told those present at Monday’s meeting.

