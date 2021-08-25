Zibell named Banner Creek Reservoir director

Holton native Kurt Zibell is the new director of Banner Creek Reservoir.

Zibell, who graduated from HHS in 2009, began working as the director at the start of the month. He replaces Lu Griffiths, who died earlier this year.

Zibell graduated from Washburn University in 2013 with a degree in public administration.

Since then, he has worked as an electrician for McManigal Electric and HAMM Companies, as well as worked for American Wholesale Corporation.

“I feel like this job as director is putting all my past jobs all together into one,” he said.

This was the second time Zibell had applied for the director position at Banner, he said.

“I’ve grown up on this land. I live right next door. There couldn’t be more of a convenient role for me,” he said. “I love the outdoors, and it’s been a joy to be able to be out here.”

Zibell said he’s spent the first two weeks of the position acclimating to his new role and learning how everything operates.

“I have excellent employees out here that have been very, very helpful,” he said. “Lu did an outstanding job out here and leaving it in good shape. I have big shoes to fill, but it’s an awesome place out here and I can’t wait to implement a few of my ideas as we go along. Lu had some 30 years of parks and recreation experience so he knew how to operate this place well.”

Zibell said the reservoir brings in income and economic development from visitors from the surrounding regions and neighboring states.

“When people come in from Nebraska and Missouri to enjoy this lake, they buy gas and groceries and support local businesses as well, which helps the community thrive,” he said. “We’re very lucky we have such a resource out here.”

Zibell said he wants to continue to work with the county commissioners to improve the reservoir for the public.

“I just want to keep bettering this lake any way that we can because I think we have one of the best lakes in the state of Kansas,” he said. “And the people that keep coming back tell us that. I’m very proud to be a part of it.”

Zibell is the son of Gary and Becky Zibell. He and his wife, Shelby, have two daughters, Addison and Zoey.