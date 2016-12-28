Year In Review: January through March

As 2016 draws to a close, The Holton Recorder takes a look back at the events that shaped the year in Jackson County. The following is the first of four parts to the review of the year.

January

Norbert Marek Jr. was sworn into office as the new Kansas Second Judicial District Judge for Jackson County, replacing the late Micheal Ireland. Marek and Jackson County District Court Clerk Colleen Reamer also met this month with county commissioners to discuss potential courtroom renovations to maximize space and reduce the number people required to wait in the hallways outside the courtrooms.

Royal Valley USD 337 Superintendent John Rundle has announced he will retire at the end of the current school year after 40 years of working in the district, the last 15 years as superintendent. Rundle also worked for Royal Valley for five years at the middle school as a language arts teacher, eight years as elementary school principal and 12 years as curriculum director and assistant superintendent.

The Holton City Commission approved the $75,000 installment purchase of an approximately nine-acre farmground tract that lies between the community garden at Countryside Park and South Iowa Avenue from Countryside Development Corporation. City Manager Bret Bauer said the newly-purchased land could “potentially” be used for a dog park.

Holton commissioners also approved insurance contracts with Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Kansas for fiscal year 2016, noting that the overall price of premiums will increase by 7.57 percent. Commissioners also approved a 3-percent across-the-board wage and salary increase for all city employees.

Mike Meerpohl of Holton was appointed to fill the unexpired Holton City Commission term recently vacated by Erich Campbell, who is leaving to serve as a Kansas Second Judicial District magistrate judge in Pottawatomie County. Meerpohl, Christina Cobler, Rodney Miller and Christina Murphy have filed for election to the position in April, necessitating a primary election.

Jackson County has taken possession of the Forrester Truck Parts and Repair building north of Holton to serve as the new shop for the road and bridge department. County commissioners signed paperwork to purchase the building, seven acres of land and additional equipment at a total cost of $380,000, with the department expecting to move into the new shop in March.

Kayden Blaise Evans wasn’t due to arrive until about mid-January, according to his mother, Jessica Evans. But at 4:47 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016, Kayden, son of Harley and Jessica Evans of Holton, arrived at Holton Community Hospital as the first baby to be born in Jackson County this year. Kayden weighed seven pounds and six ounces and was 20 inches long, his parents said.

Holton USD 336 Superintendent Dennis Stones encouraged the Holton school board this month to look into starting a district preschool program in the new elementary school building, which is expected to open in time for the 2016-17 school year. Elsewhere, Jackson Heights USD 335 Superintendent and Elementary Principal Adrianne Walsh said she was “very pleased” that the preschool program in her district would break even this school year.

The Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex received a big boost in support after a total of $216,000 was donated by community members and businesses during a dollar-for-dollar matching event sponsored by Denison State Bank. DSB leaders challenged county residents to donate to the new fairgrounds by agreeing to match donations up to $100,000.

A new fire station is set to be built in Circleville this year. Circleville Battalion Chief Keith Wilson said the new fire station is expected to include four bays, a meeting room and kitchen area. Circleville Fire is a satellite fire station to the Holton Fire Department. The new station will be located on the grounds of the former school building, just south of the old tennis courts along Kansas Highway 79.

February

The body of a deceased person found recently near Nebo State Fishing Lake was identified as Jon Paul Sumpter of Silver Lake, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said. The cause of death is still unknown, Morse said. The deceased person was found by a hunter. Sumpter, according to Morse, was a possible suspect in a Topeka kidnapping reported on Christmas Eve.

Holton Street Superintendent Rex Cameron said this year, his department would restore the brick street located in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, which includes “some real bad curbs and some real bad brick areas,” as part of this year’s street program, approved this month by the Holton City Commission. Cameron also outlined plans for asphalt street maintenance for the year.

Dallas Bond of Horton, charged with sex-related crimes in Jackson County involving a 9-year-old girl, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years. In Jackson County District Court, Bond was given the life sentence on a felony charge of aggravated indecent liberties with a child after a December plea deal in which five other related charges against Bond were dismissed.

Dr. Vance Lassey says he will have one of the first Direct Primary Care medical practices in a rural setting in Kansas. About 100 people attended an informational meeting about DPC here that was hosted by Lassey, who said he is leaving his practice at Family Practice Associates in Holton after nine years there so he can start his own “Holton Direct Care” practice in the community, hopefully by March 1.

Fred Fernkopf of rural Holton has retired as a postal carrier for the Holton Post Office. Fernkopf worked at post offices in Topeka and Holton for a combined 30 years of service. While Fernkopf officially retires on Feb. 29, his last day of work was earlier this month since he had accrued several days of vacation. Fernkopf said he was traveling out of town to work construction in 1986 when he looked into a career with the U.S. Postal Service.

Scott Buchheit of Netawaka pleaded no contest to one count of rape in connection with a series of alleged incidents with a girl with minutes to go before a jury trial was set to begin in Jackson County District Court. The plea deal — in which 10 other charges against Buchheit were dismissed — negated the need for a trial, but Buchheit would almost immediately seek withdrawal of the plea deal, saying his attorney provided “ineffective counsel.”

Ideas for Holton city projects to be paid for with the city’s capital improvement and equipment reserve funds were discussed by the Holton City Commission after receiving an update on high balances in the two funds both at the present time and also with amounts proposed to be added to each fund by the end of 2016. Bauer also gave commissioners a list of possible capital improvement projects and equipment purchases for this year.

March

For the first time since 2003, the Jackson Heights High School boys varsity basketball team has won the KSHSAA Class 2A state basketball tournament. The Cobras beat Salina-Sacred Heart 64-55 in the final game of the state tournament, held in Manhattan, to win the championship.

After 45 years of business, Ron’s IGA of Holton will close at the end of March, according to store owner and manager Scott Coleman. The store will be closing because of encroaching competition and declining sales, said Coleman, who noted that he had mulled over the decision to close the store for about three years.

Holton resident George E. Fleshman Jr. has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his wife, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said. The charge was filed following an investigation into the death of Elizabeth Fleshman at a Topeka hospital in October 2015 following an incident at the Fleshman home.

The Holton City Commission has tentatively accepted a proposal to sell two lots in the city’s industrial park at the north edge of town on the west side for a total of $32,000 to B&P Propane of Holton, it has been reported. The purchase contract agreement presented to commissioners this month is contigent on B&P seeking and receiving Industrial Park (IP) zoning through the city’s planning commission and obtaining a special use permit.

Updated radio system equipment has been purchased to improve radio communication between fire departments, emergency medical services and law enforcement within Jackson County. The Jackson County Commission this month approved a purchase quote of $104,648.90 from KA-COMM., Inc. of Manhattan to fix and upgrade the radio system that Jackson County dispatchers use to page fire and EMS personnel to emergency calls.

Area residents who live in the unincorporated areas of Jackson County are reminded that they have until April 1, to register or re-register their dog with the county if it’s a pit bull or a hybrid of that breed. The Jackson County Commission approved a resolution last year that requires owners of certain dog breeds to register each year at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and pay a $25 fee.

Commissioners also expressed their concern with a state property tax lid bill by attending hearings on the proposed Senate Bill 316 at the State Capitol Building in Topeka. The hearings included testimony from opponents of SB 316, as well as proponents of House Bill 2609, an alternate option to the Senate bill that would limit how much property tax revenue can be increased without a public vote.

Also this month, commissioners and John Kennedy, Banner Creek Reservoir director, discussed the possibility of providing rental cabins at the reservoir while looking at “creative ways” to possibly fund the construction of such cabins. Kennedy also presented commissioners with the reservoir’s annual report, which noted that revenues at the reservoir were up about $15,000 from the previous year.

The possibility of connecting a road that runs behind Holton Community Hospital, Gilliland Drive, to the road that runs through the Holton Industrial Park was considered this month by the Holton City Commission. Commissioners had discussed the idea during a recent brainstorming session on uses for city capital improvement funds.

Jackson Farmers operations manager Gary Amon announced that he would be retiring this month after 42 years with the co-op. “Actually, it’ll be 42 years, four months and 12 days to be exact, but nobody’s counting over here,” Amon joked. Area farmers and friends were invited to wish Amon well on his retirement during a special reception at the co-op.

Soldier resident Anthony Bowers was found guilty late this month by a Jackson County District Court jury on child sex charges stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred in late 2012, but for the time being, he remains free on bond. No sentencing date was set immediately, but Bowers would be jailed in early April on a charge of violating his probation in another unrelated case.