Year In Review: April through August

Spring and summer were busy times in Holton this year, and The Holton Recorder reported on ac­tivities in the area that happened between April and August. This is the second of a three-part series taking a look back at 2016.

• April

After almost six years as Holton’s city manager, Bret Bauer announced this month that he will step down from the position, effec­tive June 16. Bauer has served as city manager here since July of 2010, and his next job will be as city manager of Gun Barrel City, Texas, a community of about 5,600 lo­cated about 55 miles southeast of Dallas.

A “bark park” for Holton-area dogs could be open at Countryside Park as soon as this fall, the Holton City Commission learned this month. Members of the city’s Dog Park Committee met with the city commission to discuss plans for the dog park, inspired by a donation from the late Judy Hann of more than $122,200 and to be built and named “Dogwood Park.”

Holton voters picked Mike Meerpohl to continue to represent them on the Holton City Commis­sion during this month’s general municipal election, the final such election to be held in the spring. Meerpohl beat former city commis­sioner Rodney Miller by 142 votes to 83, while Dan Brenner ran un­opposed for re-election to his commission seat.

KANZA Mental Health & Guid­ance Center served 282 additional clients within its four-county serv­ice area last year, according to the organization’s annual report. KANZA CEO David Elsbury told the Jackson County Commission that the number of unduplicated clients served last year increased from 1,369 to 1,651. KANZA pro­vides behavioral health services to residents in Jackson, Brown, Doniphan and Nemaha counties.

Aaric Davis has been hired as the new superintendent at USD 337 Royal Valley starting with the 2016-17 school year, replacing re­tiring Superintendent John Rundle. Davis, currently the principal at Hartford Jr./Sr. High School in Lyon County, previously worked at Royal Valley for 12 years, teaching math and then serving as assistant high school principal and then middle school principal.

As of July 1 of last year, Jackson County’s overall population had fallen by more than 125 in the pre­vious 12-month period, according to population estimates released in recent days by the U.S. Census Bureau. Jackson County had an of­ficial 2010 census of 13,462 resi­dents but listed a July 1, 2015 population estimate of 13,338, the Census Bureau’s Population Esti­mates Program reported this month.

At 73.839 mills, Jackson County had the 35th highest mill levy in the state in 2015 out of 105 coun­ties, according to a demographic and taxation report recently re­leased by the Kansas Association of Counties. The annual report breaks down and highlights popu­lation, population density, assessed valuation, mill levies and property taxes of all the counties in the state. The highest was Smith County at 131.503 mills; the lowest, Johnson County, with 19.582 mills.

Republican Becky Hutchins, who represents the 61st District in the Kansas House of Representa­tives, has announced that she will not seek re-election. Hutchins was elected to the House in the fall of 2014, representing the 61st District, which includes most of Jackson and Pottawatomie counties. She re­placed Richard Carlson, who had retired. Hutchins also served as the state representative for the county from 1994 to 2006.

A documentary about her former neighbor in Hoyt, a man who sur­vived the Dutch famine during World War II and later became an accomplished chef in America, is sending Royal Valley seventh-grade student Lilly Rooks to the National History Day competition this summer. Rooks recently took first place in the junior documen­tary division at the State History Day competition with her 11-min­ute film “Tragedy and Greatness: The Encounters of Ron Klerk de Reus.”

Two local families who have been producing Angus cattle in the Holton area for several years re­cently purchased the Holton Meat Processing facility in an effort to get more Angus beef to the area market. The families of Bruce Rinkes and Gary Pfrang took over from Dan and Cathy Hartley and are now selling Flint Hills Premium Natural Meats, it was reported.

• May

Holton Street Superintendent Rex Cameron announced this month that he would be retiring from the position in mid-July after serving the city for 28 years. Cam­eron also asked the Holton City Commission to consider merit-based wage increases for city em­ployees.

Fund-raising for the placement of a monument in Holton’s Linscott Park to honor Jackson County’s Purple Heart recipients is complete, but project organizers noted the monument won’t be ready for its planned Memorial Day unveiling. Mike McManigal, director of American Legion Riders Post 44 in Holton, said the fund-raising goal of $25,000 for construction of the monument has been met and ex­ceeded.

More than 200 high school sen­iors in the Jackson County area put an end to their high school years at commencement ceremonies this month. Also in May, Holton High School alumni prepared to con­verge on Holton for the annual alumni banquet — where 1961 HHS graduate John Chiles was named alumnus of the year — and Glory Days activities.

The construction of the new Holton Elementary School is now entering what Nabholz construction superintendent David Lassiter characterized as “the big push to the end.” Sidewalks, paving, land­scaping, grading for the parking lot, sheetrocking, painting, tile and car­pet laying and cabinet and locker installation are all projects that are in the works at this time. Elemen­tary students were given a tour of the new school this month.

Meanwhile, the Holton board of education accepted a bid of $65,200.50 from the Gerken Envi­ronmental Company of Kansas City for encapsulated asbestos removal work at Colorado Elementary School. Superintendent Dennis Stones said asbestos removal will start at the north end of Colorado School and work its way south, followed by demolition of the school.

The town of Netawaka will commemorate its 150th year with a weekend of celebration May 28 and 29. Founded in 1866 and located in northern Jackson County, Ne­tawaka’s celebration was planned to include a variety of activities including a tal­ent show, parade, alumni banquet and dance. Activities were slated for the Netawaka City Park and Ne­tawaka Fitness Center that week­end.

A team of Washburn University students – including Holton’s Ken­nedy White – won first place in the Network of International Business Schools (NIBS) Worldwide Busi­ness Plan Competition, it was re­ported. White, a 2016 business graduate, and his two partners won the competition with their idea and business plan for D18, a service that helps restaurants, manufactur­ers and hotels save money by iden­tifying tax exemption opportunities within their utility charges.

• June

Wayne and Tricia Vandewater have taken over ownership of the Holton Dairy Queen, following the departure of previous owners Mark and Vickie Pruett, who owned the franchise for 22 years. Both the Holton Dairy Queen and Burger King restaurants will undergo re­modeling, it was reported this month.

Visitors to Holton Community Hospital and Prairie Lake will be alerted by a storm siren when threatening weather approaches, while storm siren coverage in the city will be more thorough, thanks to action by the Holton City Com­mission. Commissioners approved the purchase of three new outdoor storm warning sirens from Outdoor Warning Consulting L.L.C. of Jef­ferson City, Mo., at a cost of $38,382.

Holton commissioners also noted that recent heavy rains in the area have caused structural damage to the spillway at Holton’s Elkhorn Lake, prompting city officials to close the road across the dam at its west and east ends. City Manager Bret Bauer said runoff from recent rain into Elkhorn Lake caused a “potential safety issue” at the spillway. The road near the spill­way was closed “in the interest of public safety.”

A total of 15 miles of Jackson County roads are expected to re­ceive chip-and-seal treatment this summer, but no additional county roads are being chip-and-sealed as the 15 miles of chip and oil will only be applied to cur­rent chip-and-seal roads. Eric Fritz, road and bridge department co-su­pervisor, said chip-and-seal work won’t begin for another month, as crew members are currently work­ing on fixing potholes and cleaning ditches.

With work on the new Holton Elementary School wrapping up, the Holton USD 336 Board of Edu­cation discussed and approved an expenditure of $159,589.20 in technology updates for the school after visiting with technology di­rector Tom Sextro and assistant Gordon Lamme. Most of the money was budgeted in the bond money and with the rebate from e-rate funding, the district has enough to cover all the costs, it was re­ported.

Longtime Holton chiropractor Joe Schneider announced his re­tirement after more than 31 years of working in Holton. Schneider has been easing into retirement as he started working only part-time hours at his office on the south side of the Holton Square a year a half ago, he said.

Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller is resigning from her position as the county coun­selor and will no longer be advising the Jackson County Commission on legal matters. Miller said she was resigning as county counselor ef­fective July 1 because of a large caseload at the county attorney’s office. Holton attorney J. Richard Lake was later hired as county counselor.

The valued assessed on all real estate and personal property in Jackson County increased by $4.269 million this past year, ac­cording to the estimated valuations that were recently certified for Jackson County. The new assessed value of all real estate ($91,780,331), personal property ($1,968,859), state assessed utilities ($14,494,796) and oil and gas ($31,891) in the county has been set at $108,275,877, which is up from last year’s $104,006,032.

• July

Fixing the rain-damaged spill­way at Elkhorn Lake, shoring up the Prairie Lake spillway and making improvements at Holton’s water treatment plant were the fo­cus of an engineer’s estimate that was approved this month by the Holton City Commission. The Evans-Bierly-Hutchinson and Associates (EBH) engineering firm of Great Bend bid $16,500 to get cost esti­mates on all three projects.

Jackson County employee Mixie Schafer has been promoted to di­rector of the county’s noxious weed and environmental services de­partment. Schafer has served as administrative assistant in the de­partment for about three years and replaces former director Dan Robinson. As director, Schafer will manage the county landfill, recy­cling center, household hazardous waste center and noxious weed de­partment.

Walmart’s plans to build a new store at the southern edge of Holton came to a successful con­clusion this month. The new Wal­mart, located at 427 S. Arizona Ave., opened following a rib­bon-cutting ceremony for the new store.

An old bell that dates back more than 125 years is the focal point of a Holton youth’s Eagle Scout pro­ject. Kyle Figge, a member of Holton Boy Scout Troop 64, put together plans to mount the bell in front of the Holton Public Safety Building to earn his Eagle Scout rank. Figge said he needs to raise about $3,000 to $4,000 in order to fund those plans.

A single-vehicle rollover acci­dent that occurred about a mile south of Holton on U.S. Highway 75 on Monday morning claimed the life of a Holton woman, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Janita Jordan, 44, was identified as the fatality victim in the July 11 ac­cident, which occurred at about 7:15 a.m. just south of the intersec­tion of U.S. 75 and 214th Road. It was the first traffic fatality of 2016 in Jackson County, it was noted.

Two area residents received prison sentences in high-profile Jackson County District Court cases this month. Scott Buchheit of Netawaka was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison after being convicted on charges of rape in al­leged incidents between August of 2008 and January of 2015 that re­portedly involved a girl who is now 17 years old.

Also, Cory Huff of Topeka re­ceived a 26-month prison sentence on charges of firing a gun at two occupied vehicles in an incident that allegedly occurred on New Year’s Eve 2014 on U.S. Highway 75 in southern Jackson County.

A group of volunteers have opened a public library at the community building in Denison. Volunteer Vickie Wold said that to start, the new facility will be open to the public on Wednesday and Saturday mornings. Wold, who serves on the city council in Denison, said a family approached the council about the possibility of utilizing the community building, which is located at 203 Central Ave., for family-oriented activities.

Holton’s search for a new city manager is over — and the Holton City Commission didn’t have to look too far to find one. Commis­sioners voted to offer the city man­ager’s position to Assistant City Manager Kerwin McKee, a 20-year employee of the City of Holton. McKee accepted the position, ef­fective Aug. 1.

The Jackson County Fair is un­der way, despite a delay in the fair’s first big event — the horse show — due to muddy ground at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex. Charlie and Ethel Ann King, longtime supporters of Jack­son County 4-H, were named grand marshals of the fair’s parade.

Tragedy struck the fair, however, when a Hoyt volunteer firefighter was killed and another firefighter was injured in an accident that occurred while the two firemen were on their way to the fair parade. Captain Mi­chael L. Schultz, 47, of Hoyt was pronounced dead after the accident, which happened on U.S. 75 about a mile north of Mayetta. Injured in the accident was Assistant Chief Randy R. Smith.

• August

Property owners in Holton are looking at a proposed 3-mill in­crease in the city’s property tax levy to fund the city in 2017, an in­crease the Holton City Commission noted was less than one recom­mended earlier in the city’s annual financial audit. Commissioners ap­proved a 57.563-mill property tax levy for 2017 based on the city’s valuation of $19,767,947.

The Jackson County Commis­sion is proposing a 3.783 mill in­crease for the 2017 budget in order to continue to provide the same county services throughout the next five years under the new state tax lid. The commission is proposing a 77.622 mill levy for the next fiscal year, compared to 73.839 used to fund the 2016 budget. In 2015, the county levied 73.764 mills.

With about two weeks to go be­fore the start of classes at Holton Elementary School, there is still a lot of work to be completed, most notably the installation of the wood floor for the basketball court and the construction of the asphalt visitors’ parking lot, Holton school board members learned this month. The new school was ready for the first day of the 2016-17 school year.

Four of the five women who have so far claimed a Holton man raped or attempted to rape them gave testimony in Jackson County District Court about the sexually-related crimes that he allegedly committed against them. During a preliminary hearing, Jacob C. Ew­ing was bound over for trial by District Court Judge Norbert E. Marek on four sets of criminal charges allegedly stemming from incidents that dated back to January of 2014.

Also in district court, Austin Whitebird of Horton, convicted of aggravated battery in connection with a November 2015 stabbing incident in Holton, re­ceived a 20-month prison sentence on the charge this month. Marek gave Whitebird the maximum sen­tence on the charge “based largely on the severe nature” of the No­vember 2015 incident that left Oklahoma resident Travis Hawkins hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A Soldier resident convicted in March in district court of child sex crimes will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after receiving three con­secutive 25-to-life sentences on charges against him. District Court Judge Norbert Marek denied a mo­tion to grant Anthony Bowers an­other trial.

The discovery of a syringe re­portedly used to inject metham­phetamines into a person’s body at a Holton restaurant has prompted Holton Police Chief Gale Gakle to caution anyone who finds drug paraphernalia to report it to police rather than handle it themselves. Gakle said the syringe, found in the restroom at Burger King, tested positive for methamphetamines.

Future renovations to the Jack­son County District Court continue to be discussed by the Jackson County Commission and Judge Norbert Marek. Marek told com­missioners that a conference room for attorneys to meet with clients is needed somewhere on the third floor, especially when there are several attorneys involved.

For at least four decades, the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue, which ran in front of the former Central Elementary School in Holton, has been a one-way street where school buses and other traf­fic were only allowed to travel south. The Holton City Commis­sion has made that block a two-way street now that Central School is closed and students in third through fifth grades are going to the new Holton Elementary School.

Dollar General, which owns and operates a store in Holton, has ex­pressed an interest in building a second store in Jackson County. A spokesman for Dollar General said this month that the company is “in the due diligence phase” for con­struction of a store at U.S. 75 and 110th Road near Hoyt but noted a final decision on that construction would not be made until early fall.