Write-in votes result in election wins for some

The Nov. 7 general election included several write-in votes for city council positions, and in many races, those candidates were elected to serve their towns.

For example, Roy Kranz, Leroy Shupe and Mike Hare, all write-in candidates, were elected to the three open seats on the Circleville City Council.

Other write-in candidates who received votes at Circleville included Bev Kranz (7 votes), Lyle Alley (3 votes), Keith Wilson (2 votes), Rosanna Wilson (2 votes), Kenneth Wykert (1 vote), Allen Fernkopf (1 vote), Ellsworth Hewitt (1 vote), Jeannie Arnold (1 vote), Gena Tessendorf (1 vote), Chelsea Shupe (1 vote) and Ed Rostetter (1 vote).

In Delia, Evelyn Shibler and Zachary McCullough were both elected to the two open seats on the Delia City Council through write-in votes. Other write-in candidates at Delia were Dean Scott (1 vote) and Eudora McQueen (1 vote).

Incumbent Don Trimble was re-elected as the Delia’s city mayor. Write-in candidates for the mayor’s position included Steve Rose (3 votes) and Zachary McCullough (1 vote).

Incumbent Vickie Wold was elected to the Denison City Council in addition to Michael Harris and James Robbins, who were both write-in candidates.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.