Woman injured in two-vehicle accident

A Holton woman was injured in a two-vehicle traffic accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of U.S. Highway 75 and Banner Road at Holton’s south city limits, the Kansas Highway Patrol reported.

Nancy J. Weber, 63, was taken to Holton Community Hospital for treatment of injuries received in the accident, which occurred at about 12:30 p.m. that day.

According to the KHP report, Weber was driving a 2005 Ford Escape north on U.S. 75 approaching the intersection with Banner Road when the Escape drove into the back of a northbound 1999 Dodge Durango that had stopped at a red light at the intersection.

LeRoy Prosser, 52, Sioux City, Iowa, was listed as the driver of the Durango and was not injured. Both drivers were wearing safety belts at the time of the accident, according to the KHP report.

Holton Police Chief Gale Gakle, who noted that officers from his department assisted in handling the accident, said the accident occurred south of the intersection and traffic exiting the Walmart parking lot was not impeded.