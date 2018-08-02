Woman arrested in stabbing incident

A Mayetta woman charged with attempted second-degree murder in a November incident is currently free on bond, it has been reported.

Nicole Leann Martinez, 31, was arrested Monday morning on a Jackson County District Court warrant on the charge of attempted second-degree murder, which also included an alternative charge of aggravated battery, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse and Jackson County District Court documents.

Martinez was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center that morning with bond set at $50,000, Morse reported. Bond was posted later that day, according to court documents.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder