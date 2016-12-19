Winter weather pummels county; warmer temps due this week

A winter weather system moved into Jackson County this past weekend, bringing snow, freezing drizzle and bitterly cold tempera­tures to the area for the first time this season, but warmer weather is in the forecast for the days leading up to Christmas.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory on Friday morning, noting that an arctic air mass was moving into the area and bringing severe wind chills along with Friday’s freezing drizzle and Saturday’s snow.

Pre-wind chill temperatures over the weekend bottomed out at 11 degrees below zero; the coldest wind chill for the weekend was 25 below zero.

Holton Police Chief Gale Gakle reported no major traffic accidents occurred within the city due to the wintry weather that began on Friday with freezing drizzle that made the city’s streets “plenty slick,” then continued into Saturday with a storm that dropped one to three inches of snow on the area.

“It really wasn’t too bad,” Gakle said of weather-related police activity. “We didn’t have any accidents.”

Elsewhere in Jackson County, however, at least one weather-related traffic accident was investigated by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. On Friday evening, a vehicle pulling a trailer north on U.S. Highway 75 left the road and overturned about three miles south of Holton, it was noted.

Cold temperatures also reportedly caused a couple of power outages in Holton over the weekend. Holton Electrical Distribution Superintendent Scott Frederickson said his crews were called out a couple of times to repair lines and transformers where moisture had gotten into the system and froze, causing lines and switches to break.

Westar Energy representatives reported that over the weekend, fewer than 25 customers in southern Jackson County were without electrical service “for longer than six minutes” over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Road crews in the city of Holton also stayed busy, plowing snow and putting a sand and salt mix on the city’s streets to keep motorists from sliding around. However, Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee said the mixture does not do well in sub-zero temperatures, and it was no match for this past weekend’s bitter cold.

“The way the drizzle and the snow came down, it was just tough to combat,” McKee said.

However, temperatures were ex­pected to start warming up some­what today, and highs later in the week are expected to be in the 40s, although more precipitation is in the forecast for Christmas week­end.