Willms withdraws from Royal Valley board race

Sonja Willms of Hoyt is no longer seeking election to position six on the Royal Valley Board of Education.

“Due to serious complications from my double transplant, just three years ago, I will be ending my run for the board,” Willms said. “It’s not the best time for me. It’s unfortunate.”

Willms announced her decision to withdraw on Sept. 20.

Although she’s no longer running, Willms’ name will still appear on the election ballot since she did not withdraw by the filing deadline, it was reported.

The election will be held Nov. 7 and will include city and school board races, as well as positions on the Meadowlark Extension District board.