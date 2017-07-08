Home / News / Williams switches from school psychology to pulpit
Kathy Williams is the new pastor of Holton First United Methodist Church, effective July 1. (Photo by Ali Holcomb)

Williams switches from school psychology to pulpit

Mon, 08/07/2017 - 16:12 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

Kathy Williams is the new pastor of Holton First United Methodist Church.

Pastor Williams began her appointment here on July 1 and for the past three years, she served as an associate pastor at First United Methodist Church in Lawrence.

A native of Wichita, she’s also served at churches in Topeka and Emporia.

Williams served as a school psychologist for 20 years before deciding to pursue ministry full time.

She has a psychology degree from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in school psychology from Emporia State University.

“I’ve always been active in church, and I feel like God’s been calling me for a long time,” Williams said.

