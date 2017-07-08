Williams switches from school psychology to pulpit

Kathy Williams is the new pastor of Holton First United Methodist Church.

Pastor Williams began her appointment here on July 1 and for the past three years, she served as an associate pastor at First United Methodist Church in Lawrence.

A native of Wichita, she’s also served at churches in Topeka and Emporia.

Williams served as a school psychologist for 20 years before deciding to pursue ministry full time.

She has a psychology degree from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in school psychology from Emporia State University.

“I’ve always been active in church, and I feel like God’s been calling me for a long time,” Williams said.

