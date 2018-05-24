Williams to serve as principal for HES

Karen Williams, an administrator in Topeka USD 501, has been selected as the new principal for the Holton Elementary School, effective for the 2018-19 school term.

The Holton school board met here Monday evening for a special meeting. At that meeting, Williams was selected by a unanimous vote of the school board, it was reported, and hired with a salary of $75,000 per year, under a two-year contract.

Williams served as assistant principal at Ross Elementary in USD 501 before being named principal at Randolph Elementary in July of 2014.

