Willcott brews now on tap here

For the last five years, Holton resident Sean Willcott has been looking forward to the day when his beer could be enjoyed by the public at large.

That day came last Wednesday, April 21, with the first tappings of First Exposure Wheat, the “maiden brew” of Willcott Brewing Company at Boomers’ Grill and the Cockeyed Pig. The response to the beer, Willcott said, was better than he imagined it would be, with each restaurant selling two kegs of the beer.

But even though Willcott is happy to finally see his beer sold at those two Holton restaurants, he’s also aware that “we don’t really have time to celebrate” as more beer from Willcott Brewing prepares to go out into the world.

“I don’t think it’s the light at the end of the tunnel,” Willcott said. “I think it’s the light into the next tunnel. But we’re super excited.”

Willcott, who’s been joined by brewer Will Heinen, is getting four different kinds of beer — his “flagship” brews — ready to send out to area restaurants and liquor stores sometime in May, and he’s also getting a taproom built right next door to Willcott Brewing’s headquarters at 215 W. Fourth St., just west of Holton’s Town Square.

He’s hoping to have the taproom open to the public in late September, just in time for an Oktoberfest celebration. In the meantime, he’s also planning to have product ready for a “beer garden” that he’s putting together for the upcoming Glory Days celebration.

“Everything’s ready to rock and roll,” he said. “We are a functioning brewery now.”

Willcott and his family took possession of the building that would become his brewery in October of 2015, and he’s been working nights and weekends since then to turn what was once a dusty, dingy garage into a state-of-the-art brewing facility.

