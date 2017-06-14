Home / News / Wilhelm named Male Student of the Year

Wilhelm named Male Student of the Year

Wed, 06/14/2017 - 16:47 holtonadmin

Josh Wilhelm remembers when he was younger watching his father fix vehicles on the family farm near Holton.
“Watching him bring cold, inanimate objects back to life was fascinating,” Wilhelm said.

By observing the work, Wilhelm became intrigued with the complexity of mechanical systems, which eventually led him to enroll in the automotive service technician program at Washburn University Institute of Technology.

“Here I was able to follow my passion for cars, get into a field I actually enjoyed and gain the skills needed for a higher paying job,” he said.

Definitely an admirable outlook, considering he completed his studies at Holton High School the same month he received his certification at Washburn Tech. 

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

