Wichita Women's Fair highlights the latest in fashion, food and fun

The 20th annual Wichita Women’s Fair Feb. 16-18 will bring the latest trends to Wichita’s Century II through chef demos, motivational speakers, fashion and hair shows, makeup workshops, health screenings, beauty products, a Doggy Fashion Show, karaoke contest, wine tasting and more than 300 exhibitors offering services and products for sale in a unique marketplace.

In addition to chef demos and fashion shows, Friday kicks off with a presentation on how to make a perfect cup of tea at 2 p.m. During Girls’ Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Guy Bower, host of “The Good Life” radio program, will present a wine tasting titled “Sparkling Wine: Great Value Bubbles” at 5:30 p.m. Gourmet food samples will also be available.

Keynote speaker, humorist, author, musician, life coach and retired psychiatric nurse Amy Dee will present “Celebrate You: Think In Bold New Ways – You Have The Power To Change Your Life!” at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on the main stage.

A powerful motivational speaker, storyteller and author of four books with a deep understanding of behavioral science, Dee will share simple steps and strategies to overcome challenges, make meaningful life changes and manage success. Her appearance is sponsored by Via Christi Health, which will host her in its booth so women will have a chance to speak to her following her presentation.

Fashion, hairstyles and more

A fast-paced stage demonstration by Wichita native and head hair artist for the NBC TV show “Scandal,” Patrick Kilian will take the stage at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in a presentation titled “Scandal: It’s Handled.”

Kilian, who now lives in Los Angeles, studied at Xenon International School of Hair Design (now Crave Beauty Academy) and so far has 30 years of experience in the cosmetology industry. His work on “Days of Our Lives” has twice been nominated for a Daytime Emmy. He has worked on “Scandal” since 2014.

Kilian and other Crave alumni will be doing $5 styles in the Crave booth with proceeds going to the Cut-It-Out program against domestic violence.

Wichita custom makeup artist Sheona Sleiman, owner of Backstage Beauty Business, will present “Celebrate the Years: Teens to Timeless” makeup artistry demonstration workshops for women of all ages at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday on the Creative Stage.

Coordinated by Models & Images, Main Stage fashion shows featuring items from LulaRoe, Urban Sunflower LLC, ARMAR Boutique, Maggie Grace Boutique, Just Jewelry & JJ Boutique, Wicked Stitch and Kristy’s Trends will take the stage at 1:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Fashion shows featuring The Paisley Parrot by K. Lane's, MoxiE sass & class boutique, All Yours Fashion, Cheeky Chic Boutique, Specs Eyewear, Al Mosrati Boutique, Pink Peplum Boutique, Bluetique by Goodwill and The Graphic Tee will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Models & Images’ International Model Search will again be conducted during the Women’s Fair. Grand prize for each age group is a modeling scholarship for professional training, a contract with Models & Images and an opportunity to interview with modeling scouts from around the world. Past winners have gone on to model with prestigious agencies in Paris, Milan, London and New York City.

Category divisions are: females and males aged 13-30; and boys and girls 5-8 and 9-12. The advance registration fee of $25 includes two tickets to the Women’s Fair and a free modeling workshop. For details and to register, call 316-612-9070 or visit modelsandimages.com.

In addition, salons and spas will offer the latest in hairstyles and products, beauty makeovers and demos, waxing, eyelash extensions, skin analysis, facials, non-surgical facelifts, nail art, anti-aging products and a wide range of services and new products.

Plastic surgeons and aestheticians also will be on hand to offer information on hair removal, vein treatment, Botox injections, anti-aging products, cosmetic surgery and more.

Cooking demos, chefs share secrets

The Cooking Stage will offer a full menu of demos and presentations, including wine tasting and how to make a proper cup of tea.

Matthew Wallen, executive chef at Hyatt Regency’s Harvest Kitchen, will be the first chef to take the stage at 4 p.m. on Friday. During Carrabba’s Italian Grill Cooking Show at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Chef Joe Parten will prepare limoncello citrus flavored bread pudding and apple crostada.

On Saturday at 11 a.m., Krista Sanderson of Eat REAL America will present “Time-saving Magic of Two-For-One Meals” to demonstrate that leftovers don’t have to be boring.

Executive Chef Josh Rathbun of Siena Tuscan Steakhouse at the Ambassador Hotel will present a “Farmer’s Market Solutions” cooking show at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Rathbun was named a Zagat’s 30 Under 30 chef while working in Denver.

Chef H, Wichita author of the cookbook “Simple Cooking” will demonstrate how to make salmon spread with cucumber and summer broccoli-three-bean salad at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Chef H learned that the art of fine food and wine didn’t have to be complicated after living three years in Germany.

In addition to stage shows, dozens of booths will offer for sale a huge range of items, including cookbooks, aprons, cooking classes, kitchen gadgets and tools. Food items for sampling and sale include family-crafted cheese and sausage, homemade salsas, barbecue sauce, coffee cakes, brownies, spice mixes, relishes, oils and vinegars, pasta, dips, coffees and gourmet foods.

Fair hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for children 6-12. Children 5 and under are free. Spot’s Party Bus will again provide free doorside transportation from Lawrence-Dumont Stadium parking lot.