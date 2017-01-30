Whipple-Decker may get reduced charges; released on bond

Criminal charges against a Holton woman accused of murder in the November 2015 death of her infant son could possibly be reduced following the discovery of new information in her case, Jackson County District Court Judge Norbert Marek said Thursday.

During a Thursday afternoon hearing, Marek approved a bond reduction for Alicia Whipple-Decker, 32, who had been held at the Jackson County Detention Center on $100,000 bond. Atchison-based defense attorney John Kurth’s request for an own-recognizance bond for Whipple-Decker was granted with the same amount, and she was released later that afternoon.

Marek ordered Whipple-Decker to return to court on Thursday, Feb. 9 for a status hearing in the case, in which she has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her son, who was only two weeks old at the time of his death.

Assistant Jackson County Attor­ney Brian Yearout also requested that the preliminary hearing set for that day be continued, as there were “issues that have developed” that need further research and may re­sult in amended charges against Whipple-Decker.

