What's New at Beck Bookman Library?

By Amy Austin, Library Director

If you missed out on Beck Bookman Library’s trivia night, put on by the Friends of Beck Bookman Library, don’t worry. We will schedule another evening of fun soon. Everyone seemed to have a great time and several hundred dollars were raised to benefit the library.

Kansas Reads to Preschoolers was also a great success. “Ten Pigs and an Epic Bath Adventure” went over well at the schools as well as Rhyme Time. Each class received a copy of the book and are able to go on the Web site for future activities.

A big thank you goes out to everyone who has come to the Christmas Boutique already. Again, we must thank the Friends of the Beck Bookman Library for all of their hard work and time spent to benefit the library. Remember, new items are put on the tables every day, so come back often.

The prices on these next-to-new and new items cannot be beat. There is something for everyone on your shopping list. We also have boxes, gift bags and giftwrap to make it a true one stop shopping experience. The Book Nook remains open for your shopping pleasure as well.

December brings a few dates to note. First, our winter hours went into effect back on Saturday, Dec. 1. We now close at 6:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday. Also, every Thursday at 10:30 a.m., we have Rhyme Time for toddlers.

For the entire month of December, if you owe late fees on books, and books only, we will accept a non-perishable food item that we will donate to the JCMA Food Pantry. Again, this is only for fees on books, not movies.

We were very excited to receive the donation of a comfortable seating area from Drs. Don and Amy Sunday at Heartland Veterinary Health Center.

As we move forward improving our library, we appreciate and rely on monetary donations. The generosity of the community to Beck Bookman Library is an amazing testimony to the necessity of the services provided, and we are very grateful.

The library will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25. We will also be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Everyone at Beck Bookman wishes you the best during this season and the entire year. Stay warm, stay cozy and stay reading.