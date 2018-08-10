Home / News / What's in the Monday, Oct. 8 Recorder
Banner Creek Science Center and Observatory director Mike Ford is shown with a new 24-inch PlaneWave telescope that was recently installed at the science center. Find out more in the Monday, Oct. 8 Recorder. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

What's in the Monday, Oct. 8 Recorder

Items in the Monday, Oct. 8 edition of The Holton Recorder include:
 
• Banner Creek Science Center and Observatory west of Holton has a new telescope that director Mike Ford says is the best telescope in five states. Find out more about the new 24-inch telescope.
 
• The USDA has approved a loan for a $17.6-million expansion at Holton Community Hospital. 
 
• A Mayetta teen has been charged with attempted murder in an Oct. 3 incident that involved the shooting of a 17-year-old girl.
 
• Fall Fest is set for Saturday, Oct. 13 on Holton’s Town Square. Read about the annual Chili Cook-off and other events that will take place that day.
 
