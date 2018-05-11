What's in the Monday, Nov. 5 Recorder
Top stories in the Monday, Nov. 5 edition of The Holton Recorder include:
• Tuesday is Election Day! Don’t forget to vote.
• Dan Harris of Holton Livestock Exchange has been named one of the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s Hall of Fame honorees for 2019. Learn more about Harris in today’s edition.
• The Jackson Heights High School Cobra football team beat Valley Heights 35-20 on Friday, Nov. 2 to advance to Class 1A sectionals. Find out who they’ll be playing for a chance to advance to sub-state.
• Plans have been announced for the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Today’s edition features details on when and where the dinner will be held — and what you can do to help.
• Real estate and personal property tax statements for Jackson County residents have been mailed out, with the first half due on Thursday, Dec. 20.
