Westar merger won't affect local service

What does the planned merger of Westar Energy, Inc. and Great Plains Energy Incorporated mean for Westar’s power customers in northeastern Kansas — including its 2,600 customers in Jackson County?

According to those involved in the merger, the sale of the Topeka-based power company will mean that requests from Great Plains — the parent company of Kansas City Power and Light (KCP&L) — for rate increases will be fewer and farther between.

“What we envision is having fewer rate cases over the next decade,” said Chuck Caisley, KCP&L vice president of marketing and public affairs. “The ones that we do have to have will be smaller than they would have otherwise been.”

Westar’s presence in Jackson County involves direct service to all of the county’s cities except for Holton, which gets its electric power service through the Kansas Municipal Energy Agency, and the company also serves customers in the county’s rural areas. A spokesperson for Westar said that service will not be interrupted as a result of the sale.

In late May, Great Plains and Westar announced the planned acquisition of the latter by the former in a combined cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value of about $12.2 billion, including equity of about $8.6 billion. Upon closing, which Westar CEO Mark Ruelle said is expected to happen this coming spring, Westar will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Great Plains.

Once the transaction is complete, Great Plains will have more than 1.5 million customers in Kansas and Missouri, nearly 13,000 megawatts of generation capacity, almost 10,000 miles of transmission lines and more than 51,000 miles of distribution lines.

In addition, more than 45 percent of the combined utility’s retail customer demand can be met with emission-free energy, Great Plains and Westar officials said.

Terry Bassham, chairman and CEO of Great Plains and KCP&L, said the combination of Great Plains and Westar would be “the best fit for meeting our region’s energy needs.”

“Westar and KCP&L are trusted neighbors and have worked together for generations in Kansas,” Bassham said. “This is an important transaction for Kansas and our entire region. By combining our two companies, we are keeping ownership local and management responsive to regulators, customers and regional needs, while enhancing our ability to build long-term value for shareholders.”

Caisley agreed, saying that the two companies share “hundreds of miles of boundaries” that would result in the companies’ service territories combining into one larger territory, as well as joint ownership of area power plants including the Jeffrey Energy Center in Pottawatomie County and Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant.

Great Plains’ plans for the jointly-owned power plants, Caisley said, involve “taking the older, less efficient, more-costly-to-operate plants and shutting them down,” both as a means of cutting operating costs and alleviating “a significant amount of (power) generation in excess of what we need to meet our customers’ demand for electricity” over the next decade.

Another cost-cutting measure involved in the sale of Westar to Great Plains involves the eventual elimination of “redundant jobs” — such as accountants, information technology and communications officers — at the corporate level, as well as lower-level company jobs, mainly through “attrition and other methods” rather than through layoffs, Caisley said.

“Both Westar and KCP&L have between about 150 and 200 employees either retire or seek jobs elsewhere, meaning that on a combined company basis, we see anywhere from 300 to 400 or maybe 500 vacant positions over a year’s time period,” he said. “We’re going to look for a strategic way not to refill jobs where people leave, especially if they’re in corporate services and we don’t need two of those.”

Overall, Caisley estimated that the sale of Westar to Great Plains will result in close to $2 billion in savings for customers in the first decade after the sale.

“The first full year that we’re going to be together will be 2018,” he said. “Our estimates and projections right now show that we should be able to take about $65 million of costs out of the operations of the two companies, going all the way up to about $200 million or more in the third full year that we’re integrated.”

But how will that savings impact the combined company’s customers? According to Caisley, those savings will be passed on to customers in the form of fewer — and smaller — requests for rate increases over the next decade.

Indeed, he said, the results of Great Plains’ acquisition of Westar will likely mirror the company’s acquisition of Missouri-based utility Aquila in 2008 — a sale that resulted in significant savings for Aquila’s customers and only a minor reduction in that company’s work force.

“We were able to save about $500 million for Aquila’s customers over the first five years, and we were also able to save more than $700 million in cost savings and efficiencies,” Caisley said. “Another thing is that less than 5 percent of Aquila’s work force was ultimately involuntarily separated from the company, meaning laid off.”

Furthermore, the sale of Westar will be “an old-fashioned merger” that will keep control of the company at a local level, he said. Many similar recent mergers involved “an out-of-town corporation from the coasts or overseas” purchasing smaller utility companies for purely financial purposes, he added.

That will not be the case with Great Plains’ purchasing of Westar, Caisley said. In fact, Great Plains has agreed to maintain Westar’s current headquarters in Topeka and maintain local employee rosters.

“We are a local company — we’ve actually done business in Kansas longer than Westar has,” he said. “We live here and work in the communities. It’s not like this is a company from San Francisco buying a Kansas corporation, and they can’t even find Denison on the map or even know that they hunt deer in Kansas.”

And speaking of hunting deer, Caisley said Westar’s community-based programs such as the annual youth deer hunt at the Jeffrey Energy Center will not be affected in the near term.

“As we talk about integrating with Westar, we have agreed not to reduce or change any of their community or charitable commitments, at a minimum, for five years after the transaction is complete,” he said. “In addition to that, we don’t anticipate community programs that people enjoy, such as hunts, to change at all.”