We, The People Event coming to Holton

Brad Barton of The ‘Lil Talk Show will host a three-day “We, The People Reunion” here at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex March 31 through April 2.

Similar events have been held in other states throughout the past year and have drawn thousands of people to each one, it has been reported.

Barton is a conservation Christian radio host from Chattanooga, Tenn., and he will be one of the featured speakers at the event that will also include Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow; Uncle Si Robertson of the A&E show “Duck Dynasty;” Tom Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Custom Enforcement under President Donald Trump; and Republican Kris Kobach, former Kansas Secretary of State.

Kobach has also filed as a Republican candidate for Kansas Attorney General, which will be determined in the fall general election.

Other speakers are expected to include John Di Lemme, Leigh Valentine, Dr. Brian Adris, Artur Pawloski, Greg Locke, Mel K, Professor Toto, Frank Valentine, Dr. Betsy Eads, Andrew Billings, Sabine Durdan-Coulter, Cathy O’Brien, Iowa Mama Bears, Dr. Christa Krzeminsk, Jeff Preston and Cindy Chafin.

Musical artists to perform include Masters Voice, Christian Davis, Ricochet, The Jeffries Sisters and The King Family.

The schedule includes:

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 – A VIP and PLUS only event will be held. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for VIP ticketholders only. Dinner and a show with Brad and The Patriots will be held at 6 p.m.

PLUS ticketholders may arrive at 6 p.m. Bleacher seating and food trucks will be available.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 1 – Gates will open at 9 a.m. for the main event. There will be numerous speakers and entertainment. A VIP meet and greet will be held and vendors will be available all day.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 – Gates will open at 9 a.m. for the main event. There will be more speakers and entertainment and a VIP meet and greet. Vendors will be available all day.

Tickets are $125 for general admission for the entire event, $250 for general admission PLUS and $500 for VIP tickets. The event is being organized by 1776 Events LLC.

Mickie Schultz, a member of the Jackson County Fair Association, confirmed that event is being held at that organizers have rented the entire complex, which includes the Heritage Hall, the rodeo arena and the livestock barn.

Schultz said that the fair association and the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex have “no sponsorship affiliation with the event.”

“We are renting the premises only,” Schultz said.