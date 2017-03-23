Home / News / Water valves set to be replaced near city hall
Holton Water and Sewer Superintendent Dennis Ashcraft on Monday evening mapped out the area around Holton's Town Square that will be affected when work to replace faulty water valves in the area of Fifth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue is being done.

Water valves set to be replaced near city hall

Thu, 03/23/2017 - 10:09 holtonadmin
by Brian Sanders

Three in-ground water main valves at the intersection of Fifth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue — all near Holton City Hall — will need to be replaced before Holton’s street department begins brick restoration work on Fifth east of Pennsylvania, the Holton City Commission learned on Monday.

As a result, commissioners agreed to hire Municipal Supply of Hastings, Neb., to spend, as Holton Water and Sewer Superintendent Dennis Ashcraft put it, “an extra-long day” replacing those valves at an estimated cost of $13,000 to $15,000.

The only downside to getting the project done — and, as Ashcraft noted, “this is why it’s been a while in coming” — is that isolating the faulty valves will result in a shutdown of water service on Holton’s Town Square, as well as a three-block section of Pennsylvania north of the Square, for a day.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media