Water valves set to be replaced near city hall

Three in-ground water main valves at the intersection of Fifth Street and Pennsylvania Avenue — all near Holton City Hall — will need to be replaced before Holton’s street department begins brick restoration work on Fifth east of Pennsylvania, the Holton City Commission learned on Monday.

As a result, commissioners agreed to hire Municipal Supply of Hastings, Neb., to spend, as Holton Water and Sewer Superintendent Dennis Ashcraft put it, “an extra-long day” replacing those valves at an estimated cost of $13,000 to $15,000.

The only downside to getting the project done — and, as Ashcraft noted, “this is why it’s been a while in coming” — is that isolating the faulty valves will result in a shutdown of water service on Holton’s Town Square, as well as a three-block section of Pennsylvania north of the Square, for a day.

