Water lines being cleaned

Holton and Jackson County Rural Water 3 customers may notice a chlorine smell in their tap water over the next few months, but that water will still be safe to drink, it was reported.

The city and RWD 3 both get their water from Public Wholesale Water Supply District 18, which is in the process of cleaning its water distribution lines and improving the long-term quality of drinking water that comes through the lines, according to Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee.

From now until the end of September, PWWSD 18 will use “free chlorine” rather than chloramines to treat water for distribution, McKee said. There are no health risks involved in the process, which is entirely safe.

“It disinfects all the lines and improves the quality of the drinking water,” he said. “It’s not an unusual thing. People might notice a chlorine smell during the process, but there’s no problem whatsoever with the water.”

The disinfection process is performed “upon occasion,” when either PWWSD 18, the City of Holton or RWD 3 determines that it needs to be done, McKee said, noting there is not a regular schedule for cleaning the distribution lines.

A public notice on the disinfection process appears on Page 10 of today’s Holton Recorder. For more information, contact the PWWSD 18 treatment plant at 364-3098.