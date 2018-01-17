Water issues continue at HES

More than a month after Holton USD 336 officially notified patrons about some elevated levels of copper and lead in water at the new elementary school, the problem continues with no fix in sight.

Bob Davies, superintendent of schools, told members of the school board here Monday night that bottled water, provided by the general contractor for the school building project, is still being used at the school.

