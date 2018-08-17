Washburn announces President's List

Washburn University has announced its President’s List honorees for the spring 2018 semester.

To qualify for the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Local honorees include:

Effingham: Ashley Gerety and Kara Peterson.

Holton: Kimberly Goombi, Megan Griffiths, Sarah Kennedy, Emma McManigal, Mackenzie Moore, Ashlyn Weilert and Jacob Yonke.

Hoyt: Lindsey Hammes and Janna Mahner.

Mayetta: Ashley Cook.

Wetmore: Chelsie Potter.

Whiting: Cameron Thomas.

Washburn University is proud of these students and their commitment to excellence.