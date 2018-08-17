Washburn announces President's List
Washburn University has announced its President’s List honorees for the spring 2018 semester.
To qualify for the President’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
Local honorees include:
Effingham: Ashley Gerety and Kara Peterson.
Holton: Kimberly Goombi, Megan Griffiths, Sarah Kennedy, Emma McManigal, Mackenzie Moore, Ashlyn Weilert and Jacob Yonke.
Hoyt: Lindsey Hammes and Janna Mahner.
Mayetta: Ashley Cook.
Wetmore: Chelsie Potter.
Whiting: Cameron Thomas.
Washburn University is proud of these students and their commitment to excellence.