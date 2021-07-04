Wahwassuck joins RV board

Adele Wahwassuck, 36, of Mayetta has been selected to fill the open position on the Royal Valley Board of Education.

During the board’s meeting Monday evening, Wahwassuck was unanimously selected to fill the unexpired term of Tug Wamego, who recently moved out of the district. She was the only person to submit a letter of interest for the position.

“I’ve had two kids graduate from Royal Valley, plus one who is a junior and another is in sixth grade,” Wahwassuck said. “I also have a three-year-old so I’m in this for 16 more years.”

She said she was excited to see that there was a vacancy on the board.

“I want to teach not only my kids, but other kids from the reservation, that it’s important to be involved and to use their voice,” she said. “I have been an advocate for education for children on the reservation for several years now.”

In her letter of interest to the board, Wahwassuck said she has a bachelor’s degree in organizational management in leadership from Friends University followed by a master’s degree in business administration.

She currently serves as a human resources representative for Capital Federal Saving Bank of Topeka and lives on the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation with her husband, Raphael.

