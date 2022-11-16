Volunteers needed, donations sought for Community Thanksgiving Dinner

The 37th annual Community Thanksgiving Meal is set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 24) at the Family Life Center at Evangel Church, 227 Pennsylvania Ave. Everyone is invited to dine in as a community that day. Free will offerings will be accepted for the meal. The meal was offered by curbside pick-up only the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns.

If you’re not having your own big family holiday meal that day, then this is the place to go. Carry-out meals will also be available, according to Janice Schweigen, who is now in her fifth year organizing the meal. Schweigen said she also organized the meal one year with former longtime organizer Freda Galer.

Schweigen said the turkeys and hams needed for the Thanksgiving meal have been secured. She is also putting out her annual list of food items that will be needed to be donated for the meal.

The list is as follows:

*6 gallons of corn.

*6 gallons of green beans.

*26 pounds of Stovetop stuffing mix.

*18 vegetable salads and/or pasta salads.

*18 jello or fruit salads.

*18 cakes.

*27 pies.

*6 cheesecakes.

Schweigen said volunteers will be needed again to set up and take down tables and chairs, prepare and serve the meal and to also deliver meals to shut-ins. Some rides to and from the meal will also be offered, she said.

All volunteers and people who plan to donate food items, or to help in any way, should let Schweigen know by calling her at 785-986-6653.

Those who would like to have a meal delivered to them in Holton are asked to call Schweigen by 6 p.m. on the evening before the meal, she said.

Those who would like to make monetary donations to the community Thanksgiving meal should make their checks out to the Thanksgiving Community Dinner Fund.