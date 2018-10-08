Viera named“Rising Stars” by HRE magazine

Jasmine (Henry) Viera, a Holton High School graduate, was recently named one of five “Rising Stars” by Human Resource Executive magazine.

HRE names up to five “Rising Stars” each year to recognize executives near the top of their organization’s HR function who have demonstrated leadership, the ability to successfully launch significant HR initiatives and the ability to tackle major HR-related challenges.

In 2016, about a year into her job as human resources director at Crawford & Co. in Atlanta, Ga., Viera and her team took aim at the company’s turnover, which was especially high for new hires in its business division.

Together, they developed a behavioral-based interview guide and training for 130 managers and revamped the company’s exit-interviewing process.

Within a year, the turnover rate in the business division decreased from 14.2 percent to 11.2 percent.

Viera graduated from HHS in 1994 and from Kansas State University in 1998. Her parents are Paula Rogers and Jeff Rogers.

Viera and her husband, Joe, live in Atlanta where she volunteers with Siamese Cat Rescue. She also enjoys scuba diving, cooking, crafting and trail riding.