Victims in fatal Netawaka house fire identified

The two victims of the Feb. 16 fatal house fire in Netawaka have been identified, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

Richard D. Willits, 55, and Denise Willits, 47, both of Netawaka, died in the fire that destroyed the house at 421 White Way in Netawaka. Sheriff Morse said the autopsies were conducted at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City.

Firefighters were called to the house at about 10:10 a.m. that day after the sheriff’s office received a report of a structure fire at that location. Upon arrival, firefighters found the house fully engulfed, and Morse said a dozen fire departments from surrounding areas came to the scene to fight the fire.

Morse added that firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in little more than an hour, and a family dog was rescued from the house. The bodies of the deceased were found inside the remains of the house, he said.

