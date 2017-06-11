Vets parade, dinner to be held here

Veterans Day will be celebrated in Holton with a parade on Friday, Nov. 10, and a special dinner Saturday.

A Veterans Day parade is being planned for 1:30 p.m. Friday around the Holton Town Square, it has been announced.

Line-up will begin 30 minutes prior to the start of the parade north on New York Avenue north of Casey’s. Some veterans will be organizing earlier than that at the Vets Club, it was reported.

The Holton High School band is also scheduled to participate in the parade.

Participants are asked to contact organizers John Chiles, 364-2824, and Carolyn Koger, 364-3321, to let them know if you plan to be in the parade.

Members of the public are invited to attend the parade and wave small flags along the parade route.

A special Veterans Day Community Dinner will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex south of Holton. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m.

The dinner is open to veterans and all members of the community. Guests are asked to bring a covered dish and salad or dessert. Unwrapped toys are also being collected at the dinner in support of the Toys for Toys project.

