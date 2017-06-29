Vets honored at Quilts of Valor event

Forty-nine Jackson County residents who served overseas in the Army, Coast Guard, Navy, Marines or Air Force were honored for their service here Saturday at the third annual Quilts of Valor presentation.

The event was held at the First United Methodist Church and began with music by the Jackson County Community Band.

A free will donation meal was served followed by the presentation of the quilts.

Connie Morgan gave the introduction and closing remarks at the event. Chris McManigal of First United Methodist Church gave the invocation and closing prayer.

Jackson County Commissioner Rob Ladner presented the quilts to the 49 honorees.

