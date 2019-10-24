Veterans invited to participate in HHS football pre-game ceremonies

Prior to the Holton-Wamego football game here Friday evening, local veterans are invited to participate in pre-game ceremonies by helping to carry a huge U.S. flag, measuring about 40 feet x 70 feet out to midfield, it has been reported.

Local veterans groups will also raise the flag at the flagpole for the National Anthem before the game and provide an honor guard for the pre-game ceremonies.

Kick-off for the big district game is set for 7 p.m. Veterans who would like to participate in these activities should arrive at the football stadium by about 6:30 p.m.