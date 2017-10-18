Veterans Day parade planned

A Veterans Day parade is being planned for Friday, Nov. 10, around the Holton Town Square, it has been announced.

The parade will be held at 1:30 p.m. around the Square. Line-up will begin 30 minutes prior to the start of the parade north on New York Avenue north of Casey’s.

Participants are asked to contact organizers John Chiles, 364-2824, and Carolyn Koger, 364-3321, to let them know if you plan to be in the parade.

Chiles said that organizers are also considering having a featured veteran to serve as the grand marshal of the parade. The Holton High School band is also scheduled to participate in the parade.

Members of the public are invited to attend the parade and wave small flags along the parade route.