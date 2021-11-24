Members of Bernie Deghand American Legion Post 423 of Mayetta participated in the Veterans Day parade held Thursday, Nov. 11, on Holton’s Town Square. Post members shown from left to right in the photo above are Jim Seematter (Air Force), Henry Devader (Navy), Delbert Boling (Army), George Stewart (Army/Air Force), Lynn Wilson (Army), Bill Berns (Navy), Jim Peterson (Navy), Patrick Murphy (Army, partially hidden) and Steve Devlin (Navy/Marines). Larry Larkin (Army) drove the truck that pulled the float, while Farrell Holthaus (Marines) and Mike McClaskey (Navy) also rode in the truck, it was reported.