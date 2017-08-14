Valuation up, mill levy down in Holton school district

The assessed valuation of Holton USD 336 has been set at $47,642,359 for this year, which represents a $2,895,170 assessed valuation increase over last year.

That good valuation news is helping the school board propose a new district budget with a 58.379 total mill levy, which is slightly lower than last year when the total mill levy was 58.897.

The Holton school district expects to collect $2,675,830 in local taxes with the proposed new budget, which is $143,553 more in local taxes collected last year.

The school board will meet at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 for a public hearing to hear and answer any objections or concerns made by any school patrons.

The assessed valuation of the school district was set at $44,747,189 last year and $43,586,872 the year before that.

The total mill levy for the district last year (58.897) was .51 mill more than what is being proposed for this year. The total mill levy for the year before that was 58.796 mills.

